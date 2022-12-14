Muncy, Pa. — Ruth N. Fraley, 87, formerly of Muncy, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 13, 1935 in Unityville, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Grace (Travelpiece) Stackhouse.

Ruth was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed playing Bingo, puzzles, word searches, shopping, and watching Hallmark movies. She also enjoyed attending auctions, going to the cabin in Wellsboro, and above all, spending time with her family.

Surviving is a daughter, Maxine (David) Piper, of Waverly, N.Y.; two sons, Harold (Virginia) Fraley of Muncy, and Chris (Sheri) Fraley of Freehold, N.J.; a sister, Mary (Steve) Smith of Millville; a brother, Henry (Lois) Stackhouse of Unityville; seven grandchildren, Adam (Gina) Fraley, Amanda (Larry) Wood, Heather (Brandon) Stanton, Megan Burlingame, Christopher (Jessica) Fraley, Brittney Fraley, and Tyler (Leslie) Fraley; eight great-grandchildren, Collin Wertz, Gage Wertz, Dakota Fraley, Landree Fraley, Emma Stanton, Elijah Fraley, Reiyah Fraley, and Judah Fraley.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Max A. Fraley; a sister, Margaret Reeder; and a brother, Harold Stackhouse.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 16 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Rev. Chris A. Fraley, her son, officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

