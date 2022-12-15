Lock Haven, Pa. — Ruth M. (Shaffer) Walters, 73, of Woodward Meadows passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her home.

Born February 19, 1949 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Gordon and LaRue Brown Shaffer.

Ruth was employed at Hammermill Paper Company.

She loved spending time with her friends and her dog, Sophie.

Ruth also enjoyed playing Bingo, shopping, and baking.

Surviving is her daughter, Christine (Adam) Bechdel; sisters, Dianne (Paul) Bower and Jeannine (Ed) Sampsell; grandchildren: Chealse Barton Rachau, Erin Barton Spangler, Alaina Walters Lucas, Kullen Bechdel, and Dalton Bechdel; and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Cassandra Brown Barton; a brother, Gordon Shaffer; and a niece, Wendy Bower Wolfe.

Services will be held at her family’s convenience.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

