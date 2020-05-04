Williamsport -- Ruth M. Tosh, 90, of Williamsport and formerly of Columbus, Ohio passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born January 20, 1930 in Bastress, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Irene (Young) Baier.

Ruth worked as medical secretary and was a very detail oriented person. She enjoyed doing yard work outside, and was a talented seamstress, often quilting and crocheting. She loved her Pomeranian dogs and enjoyed Honda vehicles. Her smile could light up a room and her warm, friendly personality will certainly be missed.

Surviving are a sister, Esther Doyle of Santee, California; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Baier of Bastress; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Tosh; three brothers, Thomas, Jack and Eugene Baier and a nephew Eugene A. Baier.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery, Reading.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

