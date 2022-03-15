Montgomery -- Ruth M. Hall Engle, 87, of Montgomery died on Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

Born February 8, 1935 in Montgomery, she was a daughter of the late William and Alice (Pentz) Morehart. On August 16, 1952, she married her first husband, William L. Hall III, who preceded her in death in 1979. Later, she married Paul S. Engle, who survives.

Ruth attended Montgomery schools and worked various jobs through the years. First and foremost, she spent many years raising and taking care of her family. She also worked at the former Montgomery Mills, as the head housekeeper at the original Holiday Inn in Williamsport, the Montgomery School cafeteria, and with Homemakers Help Service. Additionally, she spent many years babysitting her grandchildren and other children in the Montgomery Area.

She was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church, Williamsport.

Ruth was happiest when surrounded by family. She was a true caregiver to all and enjoyed cooking large meals for her family, friends and guests, always making sure there was plenty to go around.

Surviving in addition to her second husband are seven children, Peggy Treese, of Cromwell, Connecticut, William L. Hall IV, of Montgomery, Susan Fenstermacher, of Hughesville, Haywood (Kim) Hall, of Montgomery, Kathleen (Edward) Hall, of Montgomery, Ty (Erin) Hall, of Lock Haven, and Charles (Carol) Hall, of Montoursville; 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her first husband, she was predeceased by five siblings, Pearl Rohrbach, Hilda Hutchinson, Lynwood, Albert and James Morehart, and son-in-law, Daniel Fenstermacher.

A private family burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Montgomery.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Clinton Baptist Church, 60 Warren Street, Montgomery.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family and donor with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

The family would like to give a special thank-you to her many caregivers over the past four years as well as UPMC hospice.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Engle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



