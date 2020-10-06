Northumberland County -- Ruth M. Bull, 97, formerly of the Turbotville and Watsontown area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at ManorCare North, Williamsport.

Born July 24, 1923 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Grace (Bortz) Weaver. She was married to William F. Bull and together they celebrated 40 years of marriage until his passing on April 6, 1982.

Ruth was a member of the Watsontown American Legion Auxiliary, Milton VFW Auxiliary, and member of the Top of the Hill in Williamsport. During her working years she worked for Montgomery Mills and Philco Ford/Zenith Corp. in Watsontown.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her children. She also enjoyed cooking and doing crafty things.

Ruth is survived by her three children: William L. Bull, of Oregon, Sharon L. Bartholomew and her husband Larry, of South Williamsport, and Tina M. Fisher, of Watsontown; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 step-granddaughter; 3 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death in were a grandson: Larry Bartholomew, a son-in-law: Richard Fisher, and one sister: Catherine I. Bussom.

Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 9 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Muncy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in Ruth’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org.

www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com