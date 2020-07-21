Watsontown -- Ruth L. Winters, 54, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born August 23, 1965 in Jersey Shore, she was the daughter to the late Lee M. Winters and the former Jane M. Morse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Rusty Winters.

Earlier in life she was employed by Hope Enterprise.

She is survived by a brother, Lee J. (Carla) Winters, of Jersey Shore, and two sisters, Rhonda L. (Bob) Sechrist, of Jersey Shore and Noreen M. (Charles) Rupert, of Rose Hill, Virginia.

Ruth was laid to rest peacefully in the Tombs Run Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

