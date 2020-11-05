Jersey Shore -- Ruth J. Hillyard, 87, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

Born February 12, 1933 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Melvin and Agnes (Myers) Flook.

Ruth worked for 17 years as a Lab Technician at Frito Lay, retiring at 62 and spending the majority of her retirement taking care of her grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Gospel Church where she was actively involved with children’s programs, Awana, cleaning, and assisting in the kitchen. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, playing cards, and cooking.

Above all else, Ruth loved her family. She was often found caring for her grandchildren, attending family events, and sharing laughs and memories. She will be greatly missed as she prepares a feast in heaven for her friends and family now.

Surviving are her children, Caroline Counsil, of Jersey Shore, William Fink, of Williamsport, Dana Fink (Barb), of Coatesville, Tina Herlocher (Dennis), of Jersey Shore, Fawn Haldeman (Curtis), of Jersey Shore, and Rhonda Rockwell (Bob), of McElhattan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sons, Jeffrey “Scott,” Dean, and Rodney Fink; and two brothers.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ruth will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Trinity Gospel Church, 1010 Elmira Street, Williamsport with her Pastor Joel E. Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Salladasburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to Trinity Gospel Church, 1010 Elmira Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Ruth’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.