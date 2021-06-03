South Williamsport -- Ruth J. Gordner, 94, of South Williamsport passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at The Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Gordner, Sr.

Born December 21, 1926, in Paterson, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence B. (Kuhn) Haywood.

Ruth was formerly employed at Textron Lycoming for 16 years.

Surviving are her four children Ruth Marie Schreiber, of Brunson, South Carolina, Charles D. “Dusty” Gordner, Jr., of Watsontown, Elizabeth J. “Jane” Lehman (Frank), of South Williamsport, and Russell A. Gordner (Nancy Mann-Gordner), of Turbotville; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a brother Harry Haywood, of Linden.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Andrew and Paul Haywood; two sisters Florence Bower and Betty Philips; a son-in-law Donald Schreiber; and a daughter-in-law Lea Gordner.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. A funeral service to honor the life of Ruth will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

