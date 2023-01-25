Lock Haven, Pa. — Ruth H. Sherman - known to most as Grandma, 94, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born March 9, 1928 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of Dewey John Fleck and Margey May Moriarty Fleck Mollar.

Ruth served as a cook at The Deli and then the Carnegie House, both in State College.

She was a member of the United Brethren Church.

Ruth was also a member of the Moose, Sons of Italy, and Elks, all of Lock Haven, and a life member of the Bass Master Fishing Club.

Surviving are her children: Barbara Ann Rothrock (Church Read) of Woodland, Margey M. (Joseph) Miller of Castanea and James S. (Terri) Sherman, III of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren: Charles, Sarah, Tracie, Jennifer, Jason, and Jeremy; 9 great grandchildren; and a very special friend, Vickie Long of Castanea.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James S. Sherman, Jr. in 2014; a brother, Harry John Fleck; and a sister, Eleanor Ann Richards.

A Life Celebration will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at The Moose, 150 S. Hanna St., Lock Haven.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745. Private entombment will take place at Centre County Memorial Park, State College.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Sherman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.