Lock Haven, Pa. — Ruth H. Sherman, 94, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.
Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc. and will be announced upon completion.
