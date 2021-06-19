Jersey Shore -- Ruth Grand Haldeman, 101, of Jersey Shore passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Jersey Shore Manor Care.

Ruth was born in Lock Haven on September 12, 1919, the daughter of the late Martha Jane Murphy and Thomas Grand.

She married the late Bruce Samuel Haldeman on August 30, 1947 in Williamsport.

Ruth and Bruce founded Tropical Treat, the first soft ice cream stand in the area and sold trailer homes on Lycoming Creek Road. They moved to Jersey Shore in 1961 and opened Haldeman’s Café. Ruth also ran her own tax preparation business for many years.

Ruth joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in 1968, served as Treasurer of Leroy O. Buck Post 5859 Auxiliary for 40 years and District Treasurer for 35 years. She had served in all of the offices in the State Auxiliary and was State President from 1975 to 1976. She also Served two years as a National Council Member. She enjoyed canning and crocheting, making over 250 lap robes for the VA hospitals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bruce, her son Darrin, brothers Paul and Joseph Grand, sisters Rebecca Wright, Naomi Carey, Sarah McGill, sister-in-law Alberta Grand, step-daughter Mabel Haldeman Maggs and step son-in-law Jack Maggs.

Ruth is survived by four sisters; Phebe Manotti of Mifflinburg, Elizabeth (Glen) McCaulley of Ohio, Rhoda (Fred) Faust of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Ester (Edward) Stoffle of Vienna, Virginia, her daughter; Carroll Bower Edwards of Williamsport and step-son; Ronald (Linda) Haldeman of Roaring Branch. She had 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

There will be a public viewing 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

