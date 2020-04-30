Williamsport -- Ruth Ellen Calistri Grieco, 83, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly at Geisinger Medical Center on Thursday, April 23, 2020. `

Ruth was born in Williamsport on January 8, 1937, a daughter of Charles and Lillian Smith Tupper.

She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College. She retired from the federal government after countless years as a congressional aide and was currently employed at her son’s business, Swift Kennedy.

Ruth was very active in her community. She was a member of the Williamsport-Lycoming County Council of Republican Women, a vice- Charmin of the Lycoming County Republican committee, a member on the Victorian Christmas Committee, served on the Williamsport Parking Authority and was the first woman to serve on the Williamsport Water Authority. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and was an active member in her children’s Parent Teacher Organizations.

Ruthie was well known in the Williamsport community leaving an impact on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. Never one to slow down, her social life ranged from being involved in local politics to her bunco club as well as her weekly lunches with her lifelong friends. She exuded an elegance and grace that will never be replicated, and her unforgettable, infectious laugh will be forever remembered.

She was predeceased by her husband Leland J. Calistri in 1994.

Surviving are her husband Carm Grieco; three daughters, Carey (Albert) Taddeo, Erin (Steve) Cappelli, Mary (Dave) Geise, all of Williamsport; two sons, John Calistri of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Jerry (Michele) Calistri of Bellefonte; grandchildren, Sarah (Joel) Summers, Emily (Lance) Leidhecker, Natalie (Billy) Melvin, Leo Taddeo, Joseph (Jamie) Taddeo all of Williamsport, Jonathan (David Roellich) of San Diego, California, Leland and Ava Calistri, David Geise; great grandchildren Caroline, Evan, Avery, Jack, Gianni, Margaret, Grant, Henry, Lydia and Amelia; step-children, Tami, George, Vince, Tim and their children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, her siblings; Robert Tupper, Charles Tupper, Kathryn Kehler, Betty Koch, Pat Tupper, Patricia English and June Tupper all preceded her in death.

The family will be greeting family and friends from their vehicles, friends will be directed to drive by the gravesite at Wildwood Cemetery starting at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Due to the current situation, please remain in your vehicle and signage will direct you where to be be received.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to The Lycoming College Warrior Football Club in memory of Leland J. Calistri, 700 College Place, Williamsport PA 17701

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.