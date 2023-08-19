Watsontown, Pa. — Ruth E. Webb, 90, of Watsontown passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at her home.

Born November 24, 1932 in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Elias and Eleanor (Griffith) Williams. On November 6, 1954, she married Preston L. Webb and they celebrated 49 years of marriage until his death on January 14, 2004.

She was a graduate of Danville High School and Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing, and furthered her education at Bloomsburg University. She was a Registered Nurse in the elementary schools of Warrior Run School District from 1969 until 1984. After retiring, she worked at the former Bon Ton store, and at Buffalo Valley Nursing Home.

Ruth was a charter member of the Fort Freeland Heritage Society, a member of the Welsh Society in Danville, former member of the Watsontown Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, and a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Watsontown. She enjoyed reading and traveling to Wales and England tracing her genealogy. In her retirement years she made sweaters for her grandchildren and shawls and caps for newborns at Geisinger Medical Center.

Surviving are a daughter and her husband, Mary and Terry Stover of Watsontown; two grandchildren: Dwight Stover and his wife ToshaAnn of Watsontown and Jessica Stover and her companion, Pete Strausser of Penns Creek; three great-grandchildren: Mallory, Blayze, and Kendyl Stover; and a sister, Cora Williams in Manheim.

Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son, Douglas L. Webb on February 5, 2018.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ, 602 Main Street, Watsontown where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Donald Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory made be made to either the Fort Freeland Heritage Society or Montgomery House Library, 20 Church Street, McEwensville, PA 17749.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a condolence or memory with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

