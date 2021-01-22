Ruth E. Straub, 73, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Surviving is her husband of 51 years, David B. Straub, who was the absolute love of her life.

Born January 24, 1947 in Abington, she was a daughter of the late William and Marie (Willard) Wright.

Ruth’s greatest roles in life were raising her family, making her house a home and serving the Lord. She took great pride in her organization skills and paying attention to details. She instilled values of faith, family and hard work in her children and led by example, helping provide for her family by harvesting and canning from her large garden.

Ruth was a humble and compassionate person who homeschooled her youngest children, created needlework and embroidery pieces for those dear to her heart and was an incredible prayer warrior. She was a member of The Well Church. She and her husband were instrumental in establishing the local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association in Williamsport and with the club they traveled to many special places and enjoyed one another’s company.

Ruth and David established their own non-profit “Not to us Ministries” where they served as missionaries on short term trips to various locations including Trinidad and most recently spent the past 15 years in Romania. During their time in Romania Ruth was involved in many programs including women’s Bible study, outreach missions and after school programs. Her servant heart touched many and will certainly be missed.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Cheryl R. Wieand of Quakertown, Amy Pardee (James) of Williamsport, Matthew Straub (Dena) of Alabama, son-in-law Clifton Whaley of Williamsport, Timothy Straub (Jennie) of East Earl, and Nathan Straub of Quakertown; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren with two on the way; two brothers, Warren Wright (Evelyn) and Lynn Wright (Christy); and several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Stephen Straub and a daughter, Jaime Whaley.

A memorial service to honor the life of Ruth will be announced at a later date. Burial will be held privately in Woodward Twp. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to The Well Church, 522 Grier St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

