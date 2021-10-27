Hughesville -- Ruth E. Shaner, 82, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her home.

Ruth was born August 6, 1939 in Montgomery and is the daughter of the late James Maine and the late Josephine Elizabeth (Phillips) Bomboy. She was the wife of the late Grant Duanne Shaner with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.

Ruth enjoyed visiting with her family and forming memories together. She was an avid puzzler and loved seeing the scenes come together for her. She loved deeply and was loved just as deeply in return, always with a bright and cheerful attitude.

She is survived by two sisters; Joann Reese of Wilkes-Barre, Florence Kuterbach of Hughesville, a brother; Irvin Bomboy of Hughesville, a niece; Nancy Stephenson of Hughesville, three grandchildren; Damon J. Shaner, Andreya J. Snyder both of Hughesville, Denee Snyder of Nanticoke and by two great grandchildren.

Ruth was predeceased by her parents, husband; Grant D. Shaner on February 28, 2010, a son; Gary D. Shaner and by 6 siblings.

Family and friends are invited to attend Ruth’s 10 a.m. graveside service on Saturday, October 30 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Penn Twp., Hughesville, with Rev. Doug Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

