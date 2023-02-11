Lock Haven, Pa. — Ruth E. Jackman, age 94, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in the Lock Haven Rehabilitation and Senior Living Facility.

She was born in Beech Creek on July 14, 1928 and was the oldest of 13 children born to Donald and Alice (Peter) Glossner.

Ruth (Jackie) retired in 1993 from the Lock Haven Hospital as a unit clerk after 28 years of service.

Ruth enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards at the Lock Haven Community Center, attending plays at the Mill Brook Playhouse, and traveling. Over the last forty years she traveled to all fifty states, last vacationing in Alaska.

Ruth was a past member of the Monument Church of Christ and current member of the Castanea United Methodist Church.

Ruth is survived by a son; Kenneth (Kathleen) Jackman of Bloomsburg, a daughter; Kathryn Durkin of Mill Hall; grandchildren; Kristina and her husband David Wood of Bloomsburg, Kenneth A. Jackman Jr. of Havre de Grace, Maryland, along with great grandchildren Demir and Amira Wood of Bloomsburg, recent family additions Malik and Mathius Smith Locatelli of Bloomsburg, a sister Janice (Alan) Saar, as well as many nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her longtime companion and travel partner, Terry Stull and his daughter, Mary Stull and grandchildren, Kada and Kira Stull.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by brothers; Gene, Robert, William, Kenneth, Bruce, Richard, and Keith Glossner, sisters; Shirley Confer, Phyllis Emenhizer, Doris Dixon, and Vickie Rhoads.

A memorial service for Ruth E. Jackman will be held on Monday, February 20 at 11 a.m. at the Gedon Funeral Home, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, Pa 17751. Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church, Mill Hall.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St. Mill Hall. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

