Williamsport -- Ruth E. English, 91, of Williamsport died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born July 12, 1929 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Helen Paulhamus Waltz.

Ruth was a homemaker and worked on the family farm. She was a member of Rose Valley United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her children, Tim L. English and Doris A. Sartori both of Rose Valley; a brother, Lloyd Waltz (Fay) of Montoursville; sisters Mary Flook (Forrest), Martha Ward, Bessie Lane (Douglas) all of Williamsport; six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. English; a son, Gary R. English; a brother, Harry Waltz; and a grandson.

In keeping with Ruth's wishes, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

