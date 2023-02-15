Williamsport, Pa. — Ruth B. Waltz Shipman, 89, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at The Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl A. Waltz, and her second husband, Charles S. Shipman.

Born March 15, 1933 in Cammal, she was a daughter of the late Donald I. and Vivian W. (Raemore) Miller.

Ruth was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School. She worked at Lee’s Diner as a waitress before retiring from Tetley Tea after many years of employment.

Ruth was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and was involved in Ladies Aid. Ruth was also a member of the Pennsylvania Mountain Laurel Decorative Painters, Bottle Run Grange #1301, and was a bowler for several bowling leagues. She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, traveling, swimming, was a talented decorative painter, and will be very missed for her delicious baked goods. Ruth was known as "Grammy Ice Cream" to the grandchildren, and was always able to whip up something from nothing.

Surviving are her three children, Cecilia A. Waltz, of Hilo, Hawaii, Lloyd E. Waltz (Pamela), of Linden, and Lynnea L. Bailey, of Elton; six grandchildren Tamar, Jeremiah, and Jessica Waltz, Bryan Bower, and Brad and Sarah Kelley; numerous great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a son-in-law, Roger D. Bower, of Muncy.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carla R. Bower; two grandchildren, Jeremy Bower and Terre Waltz; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Lynn I. Miller; a sister, Cora Genevieve Lockcuff; and two sons-in-law, Gary Kelley and Charles Bailey.

A funeral service to honor the life of Ruth will be held at noon on Friday, Feb. 17 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport, with the Rev. Robert W. Regan officiating. Burial will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to Buchanan Baptist Church, 3240 Grimesville Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ruth’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

