Muncy -- Ruth Anne Forer, 89, of Muncy died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Born August 17, 1930 in Linden, she was a daughter of the late James and Lillian (Gyori) Patterson. On November 24, 1949 she married Lee A. Forer, Jr. who preceded her in death on December 27, 2016. Together they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

Ruth graduated from Jersey Shore High School and the former Miss Wheaton’s Business School. Alongside raising her family, she helped her husband with their family business, Breezy View Poultry Farm.

Ruth formerly attended both Friedens Lutheran Church, Liberty, where she taught tiny tots Sunday school and sang in the choir, and St. Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church, Muncy.

Earlier in life, Ruth helped reorganize the senior girl scouts in Liberty. She also helped with the 4-H Club and served on PTA at both the local and State level. Ruth enjoyed mowing grass on her John Deere tractor, doing yard work, dancing, cooking, baking, reading and watching game shows. She planned many of her high school class reunions and treasured time spent with classmates. Most importantly, she was very proud of her family and loved participating in her grandchildren’s activities.

Surviving are two daughters, Jacqueline Forer, of Williamsport; and Judith (Ron) Jones, of Punta Gorda, Florida; one half daughter, Linda (Bob) Kisner, of Ulster; three sisters, Arlene Fischer, of Avis, Joni (Dave) Hakes, of Williamsport, and Sharon (Steve) Blackwell, of Cogan House; one sister-in-law, Shirley Patterson, of Cogan House; six grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Cavanaugh, Cory (Carrie) Forer, Danelle (Jason) Wagner, Robert (Kate) Kreger, Jamison (Sarah) Forer and Jennifer Wrobel; and 15 great-grandchildren, CJ (Hannah), Cody, Casey, Colby, Kaylee and Gabriel Forer, Cole, Chase and Cy Cavanaugh; Emily, Gage, Luke and Shelli Kreger, Aiden Wrobel and Jaydn Wagner.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, Richard, Thomas, Gordon and John Patterson; one sister, Carol Pedigo; and one great-granddaughter, Callie Cavanaugh.

Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Friedens Cemetery.

The family suggests contributions in Ruth Anne’s memory be made to Callie Cares Nonprofit for Pediatric Cancer, 1770 McConnell Drive Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

