Unityville -- Ruth Ann Allen, 75, formerly of Unityville, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Rose View Center, Williamsport.

Born September 4, 1945 in Unityville, she was a daughter of the late Judson W. and Helen M. (Swisher) Lore. Her husband of 44 years, Clarence D. Allen Jr., preceded her in death on January 17, 2013.

Ruth was a dedicated mother, grandmother and aunt who loved caring for her family and her beloved dogs. In her free time, she enjoyed plastic canvasing, fishing, and above all spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Donald L. Allen of Benton; a sister, Lois M. (Henry) Stackhouse of Unityville; two brothers, Willard C. Lore and Thomas Lore, both of Millville; four nieces, Pamela M. (Russ Gottschall) Stackhouse, Tracie M. (Barry) Puderbaugh, Stephanie I. (Marlin) Steppe, and Melanie (Robert) Grubb; and two nephews, Gregg (Rose) Lore and Boyd (Penny) Lore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a son, Danny L. Allen.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.