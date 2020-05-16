Williamsport -- Ruth Ann (Kennedy) Taylor, 89, of Williamsport, formerly of Oxford, Connecticut, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Rose View Center, Williamsport.

She was married on April 30, 1952 to the late Hartley Taylor, who passed away March 2, 2009. They celebrated 56 years of marriage at the time of his death.

Ruth was born on January 6, 1931 in Derby, Connecticut and was the daughter of the late William J. and Elizabeth G. (Renker) Kennedy. She was a member of the New Covenant Church in Williamsport and Oxford Congregational Church in Oxford. She enjoyed crafts, reading, watching birds and flower gardens.

She is survived by four sons; Kevin Taylor of Nougatuck, Connecticut, William Taylor (Elaine) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Jeffrey Taylor (Patricia) Taylor of Trout Run, and Douglas Taylor (Tina) of Woodbury, Connecticut, one daughter; Robin Kegarise of Georgia, 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Private family services will be held at a later date in Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport, PA.

