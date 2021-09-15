Watsontown -- Ruth A. Frederick, 86, of Watsontown passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.

Born February 19, 1935 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary (Burrows) Bryan. On June 21, 1952 she married Richard A. Frederick and they celebrated 68 years of marriage until his death September 16, 2020.

She attended Watsontown High School and worked with her husband for many years at Frederick's Dairy, and later was a cook at the American Legion Post, Watsontown.

She was a member of Watsontown United Church of Christ and the Watsontown American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search puzzles, and playing cards and board games with her family.

Surviving are two sons: Richard E. Frederick and James A. Frederick and his wife Stephanie, and a daughter, Jeannie M. Trent and her husband Ralph, all of Watsontown; 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie Criswell and her husband Jim of Watsontown.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



