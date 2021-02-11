Muncy Valley -- Ruth A. Durkee, 99, of Muncy Valley died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Born December 28, 1921 in Nordmont, she was a daughter of the late Thomas B. and Jessie Edna (Little) Speary. Her husband of 41 years, Harold M. Durkee, preceded her in death on Sept. 30, 1983.

Ruth attended the Nordmont one room schoolhouse and graduated from Davidson Twp. High School, Class of 1940. She was a charter member of the American Legion Post 601 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Nordmont, where she served in several leadership capacities over the years.

Ruth was an avid sports fan who enjoyed college and NFL Football, with Penn State being her favorite team. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts and collecting precious moments.

Surviving is a son, Larry M. (Barbara) Durkee of Virginia Beach, Virginia; five grandchildren, Harold (Kathleen) Botsford, Pamela Botsford, Kevin (Stephanie) Botsford, Alicia (Brandon) Bangert, and Tricia (Trevor) Putbrese; six great-grandchildren, Jacob Botsford, Isaiah Botsford, Jesse Botsford, Kian Botsford, Grayson Putbrese, and Savannah Putbrese; a son-in-law, Walter Botsford of Muncy Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessie Botsford; an infant son; two brothers, Bernard T. Speary and Lewis E. Speary; and two sisters, Viola Speary Burkholder, and Lois Speary Swank.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 12 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nordmont, with Pastor Christopher D. Long officiating. Burial will be held privately in Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, c/o Pamela Botsford, P.O. Box 189, Muncy Valley, PA 17758.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

