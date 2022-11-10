Avis — Russel K. Fravel, 62, of rural Avis passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home.

Born August 13, 1960 in Lock Haven, he was a son to the late Melvin (Dorris) Fravel and Janet (Ronnie) Platt.

Rusty was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School.

He was employed at Hammermill Paper Co. until their closing and then at Koppers, Montgomery.

Rusty enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his dog and cat.

Surviving is his son, Josh (Nicki) Fravel of Blanchard; his siblings: Bea (Gary) Litz, Keith (Jackie) Platt, Robin (Carol) Platt and Craig Platt (Debra Barker); and grandchildren: Aspen, Elek, and Kai.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nikki Fravel-Blazina.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Wayne Township Fire Hall, 317 Linnwood Dr., McElhattan.

Memorial contributions in Rusty’s name may be made to the Clinton County SPCA, c/o Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Russel Fravel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.