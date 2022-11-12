Williamsport — Rudolph “Rudy” Carl Heierling, 87, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.

Rudy was born in Bristol, Pa. on February 9, 1935, a son to the late Karl and Emma Heierling.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1956, then worked for A&P as a clerk and a butcher. It was here he met the love of his life, Rosemarie. After leaving A&P, he became a police officer for the Bristol Township Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant after three years on the force, then lieutenant, eventually becoming captain until his retirement.

Rudy and Rosemarie lived in Levittown when they first married where he served on the vestry of the Lutheran Church. They moved to Crisfield, Maryland in 1993 following retirement, spending the winters in Naples, Florida before moving permanently to Fort Myers. They spent their years together traveling across the country and volunteering at multiple state parks throughout Florida.

He is survived by his wife, the former Rosemarie L. Lockett. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on April 8, 2022. In addition, they are survived by their four children and their families: Blair and Suzanne Roskow, Michaenyn and Dewey Cannella, Rudy Heierling and Dawn Sessa White, Heidi and Tom Tredinnick; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Heierling and sister, Julia Dilisa.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross to aid the victims of Hurricane Ian.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.