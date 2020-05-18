Montoursville -- Ruby Ann Fahrenbach, 77, of Montoursville died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born February 1, 1943 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Paul M. and Lottie (Gates) Irion. She and her husband, Harry E. Fahrenbach, celebrated 59 years of marriage on February 18, 2020.

Ruby was an accomplished artist who had her work featured at several local art exhibitions. She truly loved painting, especially lighthouses. Ruby was also a devout Christian and member of the Lycoming Valley Baptist Church, Montoursville.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Michelle A. (James) Fahrenbach-Wrubel of Houston, Texas, and Angela S. (Michael) Goas of Brown Summit, North Carolina; a son, Gregory L. (Lori) Fahrenbach of Mifflinville; a sister, Nancy (Bill) Mahaffey of Montoursville; a brother, Steve (Barbara) Irion of Montoursville; and five grandchildren, Dylan J. Fahrenbach, Kaitlyn H. Fahrenbach, Austin J. Wrubel, Madelyn G. Goas, and Ellary E. Goas.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.