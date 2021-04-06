South Williamsport -- Royce A. Weaver, 92, formerly of South Williamsport, died peacefully on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 20, 1928 in Buttonwood, he was a son of Delvin B. and Mary E. (Long) Weaver. He married Barbara Ann (Rosevear) in the former Newberry United Methodist Church by the Rev. Wallace Cummings on March October 1, 1955, she preceded him in death on March 13, 2014.

Royce was a 1947 graduate of Liberty High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had worked for Shirn’s Pontiac GMC, Branch Motor Express, and retired from Pepsi Bottling Company on October 2, 1998. After retirement he worked part-time for Penske Truck Leasing Company. Royce was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #397 F.&A.M., the Williamsport Consistory, and the Zafar Grotto. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, his John Deere tractors, and watching the Phillies.

Surviving are three children Kevin Royce Weaver (Jennifer) of Nanticoke, Karen Ann Forsburg (Gregory) of Williamsport, and Deborah Ann Weaver of Lake Worth, Florida, three grandchildren Lance Kevin Jensen (Karissa) of Duboistown, Theresa Ann Tackett of Lake Worth, Florida, and Cody Richard Forsburg of Williamsport, four great grandchildren Mason David Tackett and Ranay Ann Tackett, Noah Lance Jensen, and Noelle Georgiana Jensen, a sister Sandra R. Rauch of Milton, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by six siblings: Kathleen W. Weaver, Norma E. Shrawder, Phyllis L. Boyd, Dale M. Weaver, Sr., D. Burns Weaver, and Cecil Weaver.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Friedens Cemetery, 741 Brick Church Road, Liberty.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Royce’s name to South Williamsport, United Methodist Church, 409 Main St. South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.