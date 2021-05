Elimsport -- Roxy K. Berger, 64, of Elimsport died Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home.

Born February 12, 1957 in Muncy, she was a daughter of Charles L. and Beverly M. (Bender) Berger.

In keeping with Roxy’s wishes there will be no services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.