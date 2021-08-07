Williamsport -- Rowenna Lynn Moyer, 58, of Williamsport died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home.

Born March 23, 1963 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Harry L. and Juniata (Berry) Deise.

Rowenna was a Home Health Aide. She enjoyed taking care of her flower garden, spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her son, Thomas L. Persun II (Christina) of Williamsport; her boyfriend, Fabian Bradley of Williamsport; a sister, Mary Ann Deise of Williamsport; three grandsons and one granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her father and daughter, Joclyn M. Persun.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rowenna's name may be made to Wise Options, 815 W 4th St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Rowenna'a obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



