Muncy -- Ross David Yagel, 72, of Muncy died Friday, December 10, 2021 at his home.

Born March 18, 1949, in Muncy, he was a son of the late Roscoe C. and Eleanor S. (Sixx) Yagel.

Ross was a very talented individual who owned and operated Plumbing Plus for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, smoking stogies, motorcycle riding on his Harley and collecting decoy ducks and fishing lures. He was also a proud member of AA for 37 years and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. Ross attended Crossroads Church, Muncy, and was a spiritual man who loved the Lord.

Surviving are a daughter, Rene M. (Darren) Empie of Muncy; a son, Aaron A. (Diane) Yagel of Muncy; a step-son, Ryan (Ashley Evans) Peterson of South Willliamsport; two sisters, Arlene Edwards of Muncy, and Pat (Larry) Andrews of Muncy; a brother, Ken (Judy) Yagel of Williamsport; six grandchildren, Ashley (Greg Balliet) Empie, Brandon Empie, Kayla, Krystina, Logan, and Ashton Yagel; a step-granddaughter, Freja Peterson; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Kaiden Balliet; four nieces, Janette Parkin, Annette Shutt, Kellen Yagel, and Cassie Yagel; a nephew, Matt Yagel; his beloved cats, Kit-Kat and Scaredy; his beloved dogs, Harley and Sassy; and multiple fish.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Robert A. Lauver officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. For those individuals attending services, please wear a mask for your safety and the safety of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. at www.lycomingspca.org/donate.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

