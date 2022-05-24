Williamsport — Ross A. Arnold, 33, of Williamsport, formerly of McClure, Pa., died unexpectedly May 16, 2022 at his home.

Born April 16, 1989 in Lewistown, he was the son of Andy L. Arnold of McClure, and the late Teri Lou (Bilger) Arnold. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sheldon “Jake” Arnold, paternal great-grandmother, Frances (Piney) Arnold, and maternal grandfather John Bilger.

Ross is survived by: his father, Andy L. Arnold, stepmother, Kara Arnold, and brother, Jacob Arnold; beloved grandmother, Sharon Arnold; uncle, Thomas Arnold and wife Bernadette, uncle Michael Arnold and wife Mary, uncle Daniel “Stub” Arnold and wife Raelene, aunt Libby (Arnold) Henry and husband Terry; cousins, Carlos, Ezekiel, and Gerson Arnold, Luke and Lily Arnold, Samuel Arnold, Gabrielle and Arika Henry; maternal grandmother, Bea Bilger; sister, Johnna-Kay Hoar; uncle Jesse Bilger and wife Lori, aunt Tonya Miner, aunt Tolly Sunderland and husband Bob, uncle Jeremy Bilger and wife Amy, and many great-aunts and great-uncles, other cousins, and friends.

He was a 2007 graduate of Indian Valley High School and a 2014 graduate of Bloomsburg University with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Ross was a Registered Nurse at Geisinger-Danville, an adjunct instructor at Bloomsburg University, a Certified Professional Hypnotist, and an ordained Minister at Universal Life Church Ministries. He was also proficient in Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL).

Ross was a very fun-loving, caring, and compassionate person, who above all enjoyed helping others. He had many interests and hobbies including playing pool, reading, writing and painting. He loved to try new foods and was a coffee enthusiast. Out of all his amazing accomplishments, Ross was most proud of being a dog and cat dad to his cherished dogs, Nadya and Rocky, and his cat, Pudder. He loved and adored his Gram Sharon more than words could express.

There are several friends who had a meaningful impact on Ross’s life: Nikki, Kim, Cathy, Carolyn, Ronnie, Jo, and Ken. Ross was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

The family will receive friends and family from 2 - 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Samuel’s Church, 480 Samuel’s Church Road, McClure. The memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Michael Bailey officiating.

Interment will take place at Dormantown Lutheran Cemetery, McClure.

Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 North Main Street, Lewistown, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ross’s name may be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

