Lock Haven -- Rosemary V. Royer, 98, formerly of Honeysuckle Lane, Lock Haven passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Manor Care Health Services in Jersey Shore.

She was born in Lock Haven on February 12, 1923 to Pietro Peter and Angeline Colaccino Verelli. Rosemary was united in marriage on June 30, 1962 to William Charles Royer who passed away November 3, 2015.

Rosemary was a 1941 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She had been employed at Sylvania Plant in Mill Hall as a desk clerk from 1942 to 1961. She then worked at Piper Aircraft in the Publication Department from 1963 to 1984. She had been a member of the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Church, Alpine Star, Alter Rosary Society and Catholic Daughters of America.

Rosemary is survived by two nephews; Ed and David Verelli, three nieces; Joyce Barrows and Jeanne Gastright and Pamela Verelli. She was preceded in death by her brothers Rocco A. and Joseph P. Verelli.

A memorial mass for Rosemary V. Royer will be celebrated on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the Holy Spirit Parish, St. Agnes Church, 3 East Walnut St., Lock Haven. Interment will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Rosemary’s name to the Holy Spirit Parish Endowment Fund.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 West Main St., Lock Haven, PA.

