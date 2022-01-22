Williamsport -- Rosemary C. Carey, 104, of Williamsport passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at The Williamsport Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Carey in 1984.

Born May 14, 1917 in Saint Marys, she was a daughter of the late George and Magdalene (Herzing) Cheatle.

Rosemary was a 1935 graduate of St. Joseph High School and worked several places including Sylvania Electric until 1955. Later Rosemary graduated from Lycoming College in 1959 with honors where she was editor of the 1959 yearbook "The Arrow." Rosemary retired from the Williamsport High School in 1979 where she was class teacher and advisor in 1971.

Rosemary was inducted into Delta Kappa Gamma in 1970 and held many offices including president and parliamentarian. She was named Chapter Woman of Achievement in 2003. Upon retiring Rosemary joined LCC/PASR and was very active in several offices including president and membership chairman for chapter region and eastern Pa. area. She also served on the Williamsport Housing Authority board for 17 years and was a member of the Messiah Senior Center.

Rosemary is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Rosemary was the youngest of nine siblings who preceded her in death; brothers Robertt, Louis, Philip, and Hilary Cheatle, and sisters Dolores Morgan, Isabelle Kozen, Veronica Rose, and Bertha Cheatle.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rosemary’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

