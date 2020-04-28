Montoursville -- Rosemary Ann (Smith) Treese, 90, formerly of Hughesville and a resident of Montoursville, passed away at AristaCare at Loyalsock on Friday, April 24, 2020, with her family at her side.

Rosemary was born in Hazleton on June 10, 1929, a daughter of Joseph and Helen (Zientek) Smith.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and had been employed as a secretary for Economy Locker and The Country Store.

Surviving are her children, Jennifer (Steve) Frye, Joseph (Kathleen) Treese, Gerald (Jamie) Treese, Mark (Terri) Treese, Gregory (Lynne) Treese, and Kathleen (Todd) Pysher; grandchildren, Jeremy Frye, Joel Frye, Josh Frye, Jordan Uvari, Elizabeth Giambrone, Laura Kriger, Erin Guns, Rachel Miller, BJ Treese, Jonathan Treese, Cate Treese, Tim Treese, Olivia Treese, and Eliza Treese; 12 great-grandchildren, two on the way; many nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Jack Snyder.

In addition to her parents, her husband, Joseph Andrew Treese, brother, Joe and his wife Nadine, sister, Regina, and brother-in-law, Carl all died before Rosemary.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, at Resurrection Cemetery, with her son-in-law, Rev. Stephen Frye officiating. There will be no visitation. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in Rosemary's name to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to The American Cancer Society.

Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic and the need to social distance, the service will be available through ZOOM, please contact any of Rosemary's children in order to obtain the link to watch the service via ZOOM.

