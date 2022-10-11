Mill Hall — Rose Tressler, 74, of Mill Hall passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Rolling Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after a courageous 17-month battle with colon and liver cancer.

Born July 5, 1948, she was a daughter to the late Vance and Annie (Tenalio) Alterio of Bellefonte.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Tressler of Salona on September 6, 1986.

Rose attended Bellefonte area schools with her many siblings. She worked in various restaurants through her younger adult years; but for the past almost 30 years, she has solely been a homemaker to her husband and caregiver to her disabled son, Jeff.

Rose was an active member of the Beech Creek American Legion Auxiliary, serving as their Historian for 2 years before becoming ill.

She was known by her family and friends for her Italian food dishes at picnics and parties as well as for baking tons of cookies and candies for the holidays. Rose also enjoyed crocheting and fishing as well as playing Bingo and cards. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Kenny, Rose is survived by three children: Lisa (David) Lee of Mount Holly Springs, Jeffrey Orndorf of Mill Hall and Harold (Billie) Orndorf of Blanchard. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Aaron (Kate) Lee of Beavercreek Falls, Ohio, Amanda (Seth) Matter of Centre Hall, Alicia Cramer of Shippensburg, Matthew Orndorf of Blanchard and Delessa Orndorf as well as two great grandchildren, Enslee Cramer and Caden Lee, with another great granddaughter coming in December. She also leaves behind two step-children, Robert (Sandy) Tressler of Mill Hall and Sandra Tressler of State College along with two step-grandchildren, Hunter and Sloane Tressler.

Rose came from a very large Italian family. Surviving siblings include four sisters: Helen “Betty” Cowher of Millheim, Rosella Fetterolf of State College, Janet Hartman of Huntington, and Dorothy Thompson of Bellefonte; five brothers: John “Sonny” Alterio of Pittsburgh, Anthony “Tony” Alterio of Centre Hall, Joey Alterio of Bellefonte, Frank Alterio of Howard, and Pete Alterio of Marsh Creek; as well as numerous nieces and nephews in numbers too large to count.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings: Nancy Figdore, Mary Cleary, Lucy Zimmerman, Phil Alterio and Vance “Jimmy” Alterio.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12 Noon at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 with Rev. Alan Eckenroad officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Mill Hall.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Rose’s name may be made to the Beech Creek American Legion Auxiliary through the funeral home.

