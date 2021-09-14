Williamsport -- Rose Marie Smith, 74, of Williamsport passed away on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

She was born in Williamsport on March 19, 1947, the eldest daughter of Alfred James and Constance Rose (Pompeo) Carducci.

Rose Marie attended St. Lawrence Catholic Church and was a 1965 graduate of South Williamsport Area High School. She worked as a barber and hair stylist at various local shops, in addition to owning and operating a salon, as well as the State Beauty School.

Rose Marie enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved taking in live music and dancing with her friends and family. She was a memorable staple at her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Rose organized fundraising events for causes that closely affected her family. Her spare time was often spent at the beach and for a time she lived in Ocean City, Maryland.

Strong in her faith, she poured her trust into the Lord to take care of her until the end. Rose knew she was ill, and still she made every effort to enjoy the short time she knew she had left, with God guiding her way.

Surviving are her significant other, Thomas R. Baier, her former husband Rhett Russell Smith; her children and their families; Kelly L. Smith, Kim M. Brown and husband Gary, Rhett R. Smith II and wife Melissa, and Meghan R. Vickerie and husband Wosen.

Rose was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, Antonio J. Smith, Elijah S. Dolleh (Raquel), Izayah E. Smith, Malena J. Brown, Dorianna E. Brown, Gary L. “Tre” Brown, Makayla D. Smith, Hunter M. Smith, Tanner B. Smith, Bianca R. Vickerie, Levi A. Vickerie, Tyrus C. Vickerie; 2 great grandchildren, Harmony and Melody Dolleh.

Rose Marie also leaves behind her dear sisters Donna L. Carducci and Bernadette A. Wright, nieces Andrea M. Hayes, Adrienne E. Carducci, and nephew Todd W. Wright.

The family will receive friends and extended family at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. The family respectfully requests that all who attend wear a mask for everyone’s safety, if you need a mask, they will be available at the door.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W. Central Ave., South Williamsport on Thursday. Sep. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. with Rev. William C. Corcoran officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Rose Marie’s name be made to a local Catholic charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.



