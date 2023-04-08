Cogan Station, Pa. — Rose M. Spriggle, 92, of Cogan Station and wife of the late Albert R. Spriggle, peacefully passed away on April 6, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born in Paxtonville on April 25, 1930, she was the beloved daughter of the late Clinton and Nina (Luck) Shamory. Rose grew up in Paxtonville and graduated from Middleburg High School. She went on to have a successful career at Northern Central Bank, where she began working in 1948 as a bank teller. Over the years, Rose advanced in her career and eventually retired as a bookkeeping supervisor in 1995.

Rose was an active and faithful member of St. John's-Newberry United Methodist Church. In addition to her involvement in church activities, Rose volunteered for the American Cancer Society, a cause that was near and dear to her heart. Furthermore, she also served as the treasurer of the Northern Central Bank Retirees Group. In her leisure time, Rose was an avid reader and enjoyed working on crossword puzzles. She also cherished spending time with her friends, who were an essential part of her life.

Surviving are her son, Matthew C. Spriggle; two grandchildren, Heather Spriggle and Amy Toner (Keith); special niece, Diane Shamory (Lee), special nephews Dennis Attig (Darlene), David Attig (Leslie), and several loving grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Rose was also preceded in death by her son, Gary S. Spriggle; infant son, Kevin Spriggle; and sister, Anna Attig.

A funeral service to honor the life of Rose will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends prior from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Paxtonville Cemetery, Paxtonville Rd., Snyder County. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to St. John's-Newberry UMC or the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed on Rose’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.