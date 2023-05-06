Williamsport, Pa. — Rose “Ree” M. Cavanaugh Wheeland, 93, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at home.

Born March 7, 1930 in Collingdale, Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late James and Regina (Lavery) Cavanaugh.

Rose was a 1948 graduate of John T. Bartram High School, Philadelphia. She retired in 1995 after working for 38 years as a sales department specialist with Brodart Co.

Rose married her husband, Thomas R. Wheeland, Sr., on August 12, 1950 and spent 58 years with him until his passing on June 22, 2009.

She was a member of White Deer Women’s Golf Association, the Young Men’s Democratic Club, Polish Club, VFW Post #7863, Duboistown, Moose Lodge #145, and the American Legion #617, South Williamsport. Rose was a proud and active member of the White Deer Golf Course, where she spent countless hours perfecting her swing and forming lifelong friendships. Her dedication to the sport was evident in her numerous accomplishments, including an impressive victory in the Senior Club Championship. She loved golf and traveling for golfing events. Rose enjoyed playing cards and games of chance. She was proud of her Irish heritage and Philadelphia roots, always sharing her obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies.

Surviving are five children, Patricia A. Walker (Tyrone) of Williamsport, Frances M. Starr (Jack) of Apache Junction, Arizona, Thomas R. Wheeland, Jr., of Port Matilda, David P. Wheeland of Williamsport, with whom she lived, and Kevin M. Wheeland (Grace), of Rauchtown; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Regina Seagraves, Edward Cavanaugh, James Cavanaugh, and Helen Gasparrow.

A memorial service to honor Rose’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 12 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport with her family friend, Marvin Hurwitz, officiating. Inurnment will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be made on Rose’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.