Williamsport -- Rose M. Martin, 86, of Williamsport died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Born April 25, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Joseph, Sr. and Jennie (Turi) Borrosco.

Rose was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School. For many years she worked as a clerk at JC Penney. Outside of work, Rose was a faithful member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and the former Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church. Her greatest pride and joy in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her three sons, Charles Wayne Martin, Jr. (Mary Cahill) of Williamsport, Stephen Anthony Martin (Debra Ludwig) of Cogan Station, and Dr. Scott David Martin (Erin DiSalvo) of Williamsport; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Hopkins (Robert) of Liberty, Jackie Hamm (Joseph) of South Williamsport, and Carol Hart of South Williamsport; and her beloved dog “Buddy.”

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles W. Martin, Sr. in 2020; a brother, Joseph Borrosco, Jr.; and a sister, Patricia DeSanto.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

