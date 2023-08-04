Williamsport, Pa. — Rose M. Fink, 75, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, James C. Fink.

Born April 13, 1948 in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Olive (Smith) Giacolono. She graduated from Derry Area High School in 1966 and earned her nursing degree from Westmoreland County Community College.

Rose spent over 40 years in the nursing profession, nurturing and healing countless lives at Divine Providence Hospital, Williamsport Hospital, and in the Susquehanna Health system.

Rose’s commitment to her work was commendable, and her unwavering resolve to do whatever needed to be done earned her respect and admiration from her peers, family, and friends.

She had a heart that would do anything for anyone, reflecting her nurturing nature. She was the epitome of selflessness and her kindness knew no bounds. Above all else, she had an abiding love for her grandchildren, cherishing every moment she spent with them.

Rose was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic church. She thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Repasz band; playing the clarinet, percussion, and acting as the assistant librarian.

Rose enjoyed reading and traveling. She and Jim enjoyed traveling together taking many trips including all 50 states, multiple countries in Europe, the Caribbean, Russia, and the Holy Land.

Surviving in addition to her husband are four children, Robert Giacolono (Juana) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jennifer Miller (Bobby) of Broadway, North Carolina, Karen Heifner (Derek) of Arlington, Virginia, and Micheal Fink (Chris) of Knoxville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Ryan Leister, Kate Leister, Mina Heifner, Nellie Heifner, and Rhiannon Cole; a sister, Carol McGuire; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Johanna Giacolono.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor Rose will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. Saturday at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rose’s name may be made to The Repasz Band, 117 West Hills Drive, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Rose’s memorial page at www.SanderMortuary.com.

