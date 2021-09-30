Jersey Shore -- Rose M. Cohick, 65, of Jersey Shore went to be with our Lord Saturday, September 25, 2021.

Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Wayne Cohick whom she married on June 26, 1978.

Born April 12, 1956 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Louis M. and Eleanor O. (Bozar) Staccone.

Rose was a graduate of Williamsport High School Class of 1974. She worked locally as a medical secretary for many doctors and was always delighted to greet patients.

Rose was a member of Fairlawn Community Church and had an inspiring faith. She enjoyed reading, attending bible study, playing online games and doing crossword puzzles. Often she could be found spending time at the cabin with her girlfriends, special times she always treasured. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Christian. She always had a kind word to share and her sweet caring personality and infectious laugh will certainly be missed but she will NEVER be forgotten.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children; Tanya Hufnagle (Jim) of Antes Fort, Michael Cohick (Chelsea) and Travis Cohick all of Jersey Shore; seven grandchildren, James, Patrick, Andrew, Clayton, Belle, Gio, and Farrah; a brother, Louis M. Staccone, II (Ann-Marie Brown) of Williamsport and several extended family members and many dear friends.

A funeral service to honor the life of Rose will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at Fairlawn Community Church, 353 Pleasant Hill Rd., Cogan Station. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to Fairlawn Community Church c/o Building Fund, 353 Pleasant Hill Rd., Cogan Station, PA 17728.

