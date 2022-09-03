Williamsport — Rose H. Weber, 87, of Williamsport known as KiKi by all who loved her, passed away at the home of her daughter on August 29, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born at home on the family farm in Linden on May 30, 1935, a daughter of Henry S. and Loretta W. (Stadler) Geiger, she was the seventh of eight siblings.

Rose and her husband William J. Weber, Sr. were married on May 11, 1957. Together, they celebrated 36 years of happiness prior to Bill’s passing on July 24, 1993.

A 1953 graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Rose was a devout Catholic and an active member of the Church of St. Ann for well over 50 years. A member of the Legion of Mary, she remained active with the St. Ann’s Senior Adult Club, the Women’s Guild, as a Mass Greeter, a collection counter, and spent many hours helping with the Parish Rummage sale as well as the Treasure sale and gave her time and talents for many other church functions.

Rose was a stay-at-home mother to her family until she felt her children were old enough for her to return to work. She retired from the Williamsport Area School District where she worked for 26 years as a secretary at several elementary schools as well as the district’s Student Services Center.

Rose was involved in Scouting, having received from the Diocese of Scranton the St. Ann Scouting Award for her volunteer service. She served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for St. Ann’s Troop 38 “BSA” and was an assistant Girl Scout Leader for Troop 204 with the Hemlock Girl Scout Council and as Secretary for the Girls Scouts in the Heart of PA, service unit. Rose was a diehard Yankees fan, never missing a game. She had previously been a member with the Red Hat ladies club, the Top of the Hill club, and maintained many close friendships through the Senior Citizens STEP program.

Rose was dearly loved by those who got to know her, to her children’s amusement it has been quoted, “when I grow up, I want to be Rose Weber!”

Surviving are her children and their families, William J. (Rae) Weber Jr., Rosellen M. (Steven) Wenzel, Joseph J. (Shirley) Weber and Robert J. Weber; grandchildren, Michael Weber (Hilary Truchan), Melissa Kelley (Brett), Nathan Weber, Micaela Weber, Aaron Weber, Hannah Weber, and Meghan Weber; great grandchildren, Kayden and Kiera Kelley, and Adeline Truchan; sisters, Sylvia Daniels, Hilda Delaney, Ann Allison, and Christina Rimer, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, Christopher J. Weber and Patrick J. Weber; great grandson Miles Truchan-Weber; and siblings, Victor Geiger, Gerald Geiger PhD, and Irene Howlett.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E, 3rd St., Williamsport on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. with a family prayer service at 5:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 with her pastor, Rev. John J. Chmil, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to the Church of St. Ann Catholic Church.

