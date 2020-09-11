Williamsport -- Rose Fruet Smith, 91, formerly of Williamsport, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her home in Annandale, Virginia.

Born March 1, 1929 in Marion Heights, she was the daughter of Edwin Fruet (deceased 1952) and Maria Pigarella Fruet (deceased 1984). As a child she lived in the Italian Alps until her family returned to the U.S., fleeing Nazi occupation.

Rose grew to become Valedictorian, prom queen, and popular student of Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Mount Carmel.

After marrying John (Jack) Francis Smith in 1950, the couple moved to Muncy where Rose managed the office of Weldon Manufacturing Company and later did the same for Harwood Industries in Williamsport.

Rose and Jack eventually moved to Williamsport, where they worshiped at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Rose attended daily mass, and for almost 20 years she volunteered tirelessly for St. Ann’s, organizing their rummage sales and helping with other projects for the clergy in the diocese.

Rose and Jack’s family and friends were all welcomed with warmth and generosity in their home over the years. As with most Williamsport residents, the Little League World series was a point of pride for the Smiths, as well as an opportunity for their family to come together each summer. In the winter, friends joined the extended family for the Smith’s Christmas Eve dinner featuring Rose’s celebrated traditional foods. Rose was the godmother and/or namesake to many children of family and friends, a standing testament to the adoration she earned through her kind heart, constant tenderness and unshakable faith. She and Jack lovingly cared for her mother and several of Jack’s family elders in the latter chapters of those elders’ lives.

In 2006 Rose and Jack moved to the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. where they enjoyed the attractions of the area and the company of their expanding family.

She spent love extravagantly and taught so many the joy of doing so as well. Rose will be missed by her cherished sister-in-law, Theresa Fruet; nieces, Christine, Cynthia and Laurie; nephews, Bill, Kenny, Jim, David, and Steven; as well as many great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Rose was predeceased in 2013 by her beloved husband, John (Jack) Francis Smith; brothers Elmer Fruet and Ricco Fruet; sister, Irene Duggan; an infant brother, Emilio Fruet; a child sister, Irena Fruet; and nephew, Frederick Fruet.

Mass and interment will be attended only by family representatives, in keeping with her nature to protect her dear family and friends from risk.

In tribute to Rose, please donate your time, talents and/or money to a charity which represents her priorities, especially: For the hungry, needy and forgotten; For children and single mothers; For the elderly, sick, confused and infirm. Please be generous.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.