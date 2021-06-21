Linden -- Rose E. (Myers) Hill, 64, of Linden passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Hospital.

She was married on March 31, 1983 to Joseph E. Hill, who survives, and they have shared 42 years together.

Rose was born on July 23, 1956 in Lock Haven and was the daughter of the late John and Ella (Edwards) Myers. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family every day, spending holidays with family, sitting on the porch, talking to friends and neighbors, reading romance books, watching the Hallmark channel and Christmas movies, and playing video/puzzle games. She loved and cared about all of her family and friends. Most of all, she cherished her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Joseph, she is survived by one son; Donald L. Hill of Linden, two daughters; Kelly R. Reynolds (Robert) and Stacy J. Watkins (Brian) all of Jersey Shore, 14 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and four sisters; Dorothy Collier of Alabama, Jo Ann Zerby of Wysox, Jean Stewart (Jack) of Avis and Vickie Hill (David) of Linden, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; John Myers, Jr., David Myers, and Daniel Myers; and two infant children.

There will be a public viewing 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. Interment will be done privately by the family.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



