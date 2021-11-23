Williamsport -- Rose C. Fagnano (nee Cendoma), 91, of Williamsport passed peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Williamsport North.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Romeo Fagnano on September 29, 2019.

Born March 30, 1930 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Antoinette (Miele) Cendoma.

Rose was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a homemaker until her youngest child was in ninth grade. She worked at Weldon’s, LL Sterns & Sons and retired from Pennsylvania College of Technology, having worked in the Susquehanna Room (with her sister) for 20 years. She often made sure the kids at school got something to eat.

Rose greatly enjoyed her family and enjoyed hosting the yearly family Christmas Eve party. She loved all the time her oldest grandchild, Romey D. spent at her house and all the time his children spent with her recently. She had the best times caring for her young granddaughter Yvonne, with lots of fun stories to tell. Rose treasured babysitting her youngest grandchild, Joseph and she certainly loved all her grandchildren. Rose was kind and gentle and was happiest at home with her family. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish and the former Mater Dolorosa Parish.

Surviving are her five children, Romey C. Fagnano (Cheryl Reeder) of Williamsport, Vincent R. Fagnano (Krista) of Williamsport, Stephen F. Fagnano (Robyn) of Montoursville, Sylvia M. Fagnano of Montoursville, and Philip A. Fagnano (Patti) of Williamsport; half siblings, Vita Jones and Michael Cendoma; 13 grandchildren, Romey D., Anthony, Matthew, Vanessa Fagnano McKernan, Roseanna, Michael, Yvonne, Kylie, Rebecca, Marissa, Jacob, Jared and Joseph; 21 great-grandchildren with one due 11/23. She dearly loved her pet dogs, Jojo, Yeardley, Leo, Toro and Sugar and more recently two special “backyard” cats her daughter adopted, Lily and Lucy.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Emanuel, Matthew and James Cendoma and a sister, Theresa Cendoma Lomison.

A time of visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 29, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday November 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 800 Mulberry Street, Montoursville with Rev. Michael S. McCormick, celebrant. Interment will be held at Montoursville Cemetery immediately following mass.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Rose’s may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C. A. 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701, Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or North Central Sight Services, 2121 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Rose’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



