Lock Haven -- Rose Ann McNerney, 74, of 109 W. Church St., Lock Haven, passed away March 2, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

She was born March 20, 1946 to the late Robert and Anna Vuocolo Myers.

Born and raised in Lock Haven, Rose graduated in 1964 from Lock Haven High School and was a member of the Holy Spirit/St. Agnes Catholic Church. She worked at the Clinton County Assistance Office and retired in the 2000s after many years of service.

One of Rose’s greatest joys was her family, especially her grandchildren, who loved their Nonna’s hugs and kisses. She was a proud member of the Pennsylvania Gold Star Mothers organization, which she joined in 2014 after losing her beloved son David M. Collins to service wounds. Throughout her lifetime, Rose was a staunch supporter of our men and women in the military and would often attend events to honor them.

Survivors include her husband, Lawrence J. (Buzz) McNerney of Lock Haven; son Thomas D. (Barbara) Collins of State College; daughter Lari (Cody) Gallaher of Johnstown; and daughter-in-law Jennifer Collins of Virginia Beach, along with one brother, Robert Myers of Mill Hall. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Anna, Grace, Samuel, Calleigh, Cade, and a grandson due in April. She was preceded in death by her parents and son David.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the St. Agnes Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon funeral home Facebook Page.