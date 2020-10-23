Picture Rocks -- Rosario Mendoza Guerrero-Bell, MD, 84, of Picture Rocks died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 26, 1936 in Siniloan, Philippines, she was a daughter of the late Antonino and Maria (Serrano) Mendoza. She married Leonardo Guerrero on July 18, 1966. Together they celebrated 44 years of marriage before his death in May 2010. On August 2, 2014, she married David Bell, who survives. Together they celebrated six years of marriage.

Rosario received her undergraduate degree from the University of the Philippines and her doctorate from Far Eastern University. She practiced medicine while in the Philippines, and eventually retired from North Shore University Hospital (currently Northwell Health) in Manhasset, N.Y., where her focus was on cancer and tumor research and registry.

She loved the Lord and was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, where she volunteered with the Women’s Organization. In addition to reading God’s Word and praying the rosary daily, she loved reading about the lives of the saints, apologetics, and the works of various priests and Christian scholars.

Rosario was also a volunteer at Muncy Valley Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery, and taking care of her house plants and outdoor flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Lara Guerrero Schmitt and Kurt Schmitt, Esq., of Muncy; a son and daughter-in-law, Rioleo Mendoza Guerrero, Esq., and Joan Guerrero, of Ridgewood, N.J.; two sisters, Arminia Cook, of Washington, and Lolita Vosper and her husband, Gene, of New York; two brothers, Arthur Mendoza, and Ronald Mendoza and his wife, Ursula, all of New York; several step-children, including a step-daughter, JonAnne Bell, of Picture Rocks; and five grandchildren, Jasmine, Charles, and Autumn Schmitt, and Vincent and Carina Guerrero.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by three sisters, Anicieta Soberano, Angelita Mendoza, and Josefina Villavicencio.

Rosario impacted many lives as a medical doctor, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was loved intensely, and will be missed immensely, by her loved ones.

Friends will be received on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 75 Musser Lane, Muncy, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held from 3-4 p.m. with her pastor, the Rev. Glenn McCreary, officiating. Seating may be limited. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

