Waterville, Pa. — Ronnie J. Yothers, 86, of Waterville entered eternal rest on Tuesday, May 23, 2003 at Lock Haven Rehab & Senior Living in Lock Haven after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Her full obituary will be available to view at www.rearickcarpenter.com.

