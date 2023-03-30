Jersey Shore, Pa. — Ronnie G. Bowen, 75, of Limestone Township, Jersey Shore, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Rose View Nursing Center, Williamsport.

Ron was born in Williamsport on June 12, 1947, son of the late Glen and Velma (Haupt) Bowen. He was married to Camille (Sweitzer) Bowen with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage.

Ron’s passion was collecting and rebuilding old cars. He enjoyed attending car shows. Ron had a love for animals and rescued numerous pets over the years.

Surviving in addition to his wife Camille are a sister, Deb (Gary) Strang; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ron is preceded in death by his first wife, Linda (Day) Bowen.

In keeping with Ron’s wishes there will be no services. The family suggests memorial donations be made in Ron’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA at www.lycomingspca.org/donate/.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

