Carlisle -- Ronald W. Karichner, 83, of Carlisle and formerly from the Lock Haven area, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.

He was married to the late Beverly A. (Olmstead) for 64 years up until her death on October 16, 2020.

Ronald was born in Lock Haven on March 6, 1937 and was the son of the late William E. and Gladys (Rote) Karichner.

Ronald served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 – 1958 and then served with the Army National Guard of Pa.

He enjoyed playing cards, camping, fishing and was a foster parent.

Ronald is survived by one son; Steve W. Karichner (Sue) of Carlisle, four daughters; Jeannette K. Kelso (Craig) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Cathy A. Kirk (Robert) of Camp Hill, Shelley M. Noreika (David) of Newville and Wendy L. Spangler (Thomas) of Castanea, 21 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one brother; Joseph Karichner (Wava) of Lock Haven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson.

There will be a public viewing 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore where the funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Following the funeral service, military honors will be provided by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Services in Lebanon, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Send Condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com.